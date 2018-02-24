Winter Olympics 2018: What to watch Friday, Feb. 23, in Pyeongchang

Team USA is expected to have a strong showing in the inaugural men's snowboarding big air event Friday at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Red Gerard, who already won gold in slopestyle, will be looking to bring home his second medal of the games. He will be joined by teammates Kyle Mack and Chris Corning, who all qualified in the top six and are competing for a podium spot.

The events will be broadcast on NBC and NBCSN (all times Eastern).

Friday, Feb. 23

— Speed skating: Two-time Olympic champion Shani Davis and Joey Mantia will compete in the men’s 1,000 meters and are expected to be a threat, although the Dutch are dominant in this event as well. (Live starting at 5 a.m., NBCSN; live starting at 8 p.m., NBC.)

— Curling: Coverage of the men's bronze medal game will take place (9:30 a.m., NBCSN).

— Biathlon: Men will compete in the 4 x 7.5-kilometer relay (3 p.m., NBC; 8 p.m., NBCSN).

— Snowboarding: Men compete in the inaugural big air event (8 p.m., NBC).

— Alpine skiing: Alpine's team event will make its Olympic debut in Pyeongchang; nations will compete in a bracket-style format. The event features head-to-head slalom races with two men and two women per round. (Live starting at 8 p.m., NBC.)

— Snowboarding: Men and women will compete in the parallel giant slalom (11:35 p.m., NBC).