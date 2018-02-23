Guadalajara took a step towards the CONCACAF Champions League quarter-finals with a 2-0 victory at Cibao, while New York Red Bulls earned a draw away from home.

CONCACAF Champions League Review: Guadalajara poised for quarters, Red Bulls draw

Winners of the tournament in its inaugural year in 1962 – when it was known as the Champions Cup – Guadalajara drew first blood in the Dominican Republic Thursday thanks to Jesus Sanchez and Jose Macias.

Sanchez gave the Mexican visitors a 40th-minute lead in the opening leg after firing a shot past Cibao goalkeeper Juan Dominguez.

The two-time runners-up, who last reached the final in 2007, sealed the victory in stoppage time when Macias bundled the ball home from close range.

MLS outfit the Red Bulls scored a priceless away goal in their 1-1 draw against Costa Rica's Olimpia.

The Red Bulls hit the front just past the half-hour mark after Daniel Royer latched onto a cross from Bradley Wright-Phillips, glancing the ball beyond Donis Escober in San Jose.

Olimpia equalised via Brayan Moya after Michael Chirinos was fouled inside the penalty area with 17 minutes remaining.

Meanwhile, Seattle Sounders lost 2-1 at Santa Tecla following Gerson Mayen's second-half brace for the El Salvadorian hosts.