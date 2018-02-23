News

Thunder fans miss Russell Westbrook's buzzer beater due to Emergency Alert System test

Russell Westbrook gave Thunder fans a lot to cheer about in the final second Thursday as he hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give Oklahoma City a 110-107 win over the Kings.

Yet many Thunder fans weren't happy, because they missed the play. Fans watching on Fox Sports Oklahoma and Cox Communications watched in disbelief as the network interrupted the game for a test of the emergency alert system … with one second left.

For those fans who didn't get to see the finish, here is the final glorious second.



Older sports fans might remember or have heard about the infamous "Heidi Game" in 1968, where NBC cut away from an apparent Jets win over the Raiders in the final minute to show the TV movie "Heidi." Fans were livid after the Raiders scored two touchdowns in the final minute to win the game. Unfortunately, those fans didn't have the benefit of Twitter to vent their frustration, as Thunder fans did after the mishap Thursday night.








