Russell Westbrook gave Thunder fans a lot to cheer about in the final second Thursday as he hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give Oklahoma City a 110-107 win over the Kings.

Thunder fans miss Russell Westbrook's buzzer beater due to Emergency Alert System test

Yet many Thunder fans weren't happy, because they missed the play. Fans watching on Fox Sports Oklahoma and Cox Communications watched in disbelief as the network interrupted the game for a test of the emergency alert system … with one second left.

For those fans who didn't get to see the finish, here is the final glorious second.



Russ doesn't need much time or space to beat you. For the win in Sacramento: pic.twitter.com/HE8CU2avcH

— Sporting News (@sportingnews) February 23, 2018



Older sports fans might remember or have heard about the infamous "Heidi Game" in 1968, where NBC cut away from an apparent Jets win over the Raiders in the final minute to show the TV movie "Heidi." Fans were livid after the Raiders scored two touchdowns in the final minute to win the game. Unfortunately, those fans didn't have the benefit of Twitter to vent their frustration, as Thunder fans did after the mishap Thursday night.



Cox communications decided to do a communications test right while that thunder game winner happened ofc

— Jess ✨⚡️ (@jessichords) February 23, 2018





@CoxComm Seriously, with the emergency alert test in Tulsa on Fox Sports Oklahoma with 1.0 second remaining in the @okcthunder game? Would have been nice to see the game winning shot!

— J.P. Szafranski (@jpszafranski) February 23, 2018





@CoxComm now I’m not one to complain on this app but what the hell is wrong with you? Running a test alert message in the middle of the Thunder game? I just missed @russwest44 game winner because of your incompetence. I’m taking my business to AT&T

— kev (@mattkepford) February 23, 2018





Way 2 go, @CoxComm, you just HAD to perform your obligatory Emergency Broadcast check in the LAST SECOND OF A TIE GAME, THUNDER v. KINGS, and MISS Westbrook's 3-pt shot for the win??? R U F'ing KIDDING ME???

— Kirk (@MrL0gistiX) February 23, 2018





ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! @CoxComm does an Emergency Broadcast Test during final second of @okcthunder game! Argh!

— james jones (@cscojames) February 23, 2018





A random Emergency Test at 11:13pm by @CoxComm and I miss the @russwest44 game winner.

— John Rowland (@JohnRowland23) February 23, 2018

