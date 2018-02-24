The Olympic Athletes of Russia were the figure skaters to beat in the women's singles, while the Americans continued to struggle on the ice in Pyeongchang.

Winter Olympics 2018: Russian figure skaters dominate as Americans struggle

Alina Zagitova and Yevgenia Medvedeva entered the free skate portion sitting in the top two spots, and their performances certainly didn't disappoint as they secured the gold and silver for the Olympic Athletes of Russia.



Has the apprentice become the master?



Alina Zagitova was absolutely flawless in her free skate to take the lead!

Zagitova, 15, was one of the last skaters to go, and she put down a gold medal performance in a flawless free skate, giving Russia its first gold medal of the Pyeongchang Games. She scored a 239.57 (short program: 82.92, free skate: 156.65), finishing just over a point ahead of Medvedeva, who won silver with a 238.26 (short program: 81.61, free skate: 156.65). The two had the same exact score during the free skate, but just a small separation in points after the short program was the difference between gold and silver for the two teammates.

Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond earned the bronze with a total score of 231.02 (short program: 78.87, free skate: 152.15).

Team USA faced an uphill battle, and they weren't able to make it to the podium. The women haven't won an individual medal since Sasha Cohen's silver medal in 2006. More than that, the U.S. had finished on the podium in every Olympic games from 1952 to 2006 (with the exception of 1964).

After completing the short program during Tuesday's coverage of the Winter Olympics, the Americans were sitting in the middle of the field of 24 competitors. Falls from Bradie Tennell and Mirai Nagasu hurt their scores, and Karen Chen didn't have a standout performance.

Chen was the first to go for Team USA. She had a strong start to her free skate. However, a late fall out of a jump and a couple other mistakes kept her from moving up the rankings as she scored a 119.75. Her total score was 185.65, which put her in 11th place.

MORE: Figure skating fashion at the 2018 Winter Olympics

Tennell was next up, and it was a very similar routine to Chen's — she started strong, but the routine was filled with mistakes as she fell once and took a big stumble out of another jump. She enterted the free skate 11th after a short program score of 64.01, and she scored a 128.34 with the free skate for a total of 192.35 points and a 9th-place finish.



A few months ago, many didn't know who @bradie_tennell was.



With a 2018 U.S. national championship and a trip to the Winter Olympics, we do now.

Nagasu was the last of the Americans to compete, and she was able to stay on her feet but it wasn't a strong enough performance to put her in contention for a medal. She skated to a total score of 186.54 (short program: 64.01, free skate: 128.34), which put her in 10th place.