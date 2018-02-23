New Colts head coach Frank Reich’s staff continues to fall into place.

Colts to add Bobby Johnson to coaching staff, source says

A source told Sporting News that Bobby Johnson will be hired as the team's assistant offensive line coach.

Johnson spent the past three seasons as the Raiders' tight ends coach. He interviewed last month for the Raiders’ head coaching vacancy even though team owner Mark Davis was already set to finalize Jon Gruden’s hiring.

Johnson worked with the Lions' tight ends and offensive line the previous two seasons. Johnson also coached with the Jaguars (2012, tight ends) and Bills (2010-11, assistant offensive line) following 15 years in the college ranks.

The Colts hired offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo under the assumption that Josh McDaniels would be replacing Chuck Pagano as head coach. McDaniels, though, went back on his verbal agreement and stayed with the Patriots as their offensive coordinator.

In the aftermath, Colts general manager Chris Ballard said the team would honor DeGuglielmo’s contract as well as the ones signed by defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and defensive line coach Mike Phair, no matter who became the franchise’s next head coach.

