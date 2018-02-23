Eugenie Bouchard's lawyer Benedict Morelli was happy with the verdict after the United States Tennis Association (USTA) was found mostly liable for when the Canadian star slipped in a locker room and suffered a head injury at the 2015 US Open.

Eugenie Bouchard's lawyer satisfied after jury rules against USTA

The USTA will have to pay 75 percent of the damages owed to Bouchard, 23, after a jury ruled in the former world No. 5's favor Thursday, as per the New York Times.

Bouchard – now ranked 116th in the world – was found to be 25 percent at fault for the incident, which saw the 2014 Wimbledon finalist withdraw from the US Open almost three years ago having sustained a concussion in a locker room fall.

The damages phase of the trail is set to get underway at the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York Friday.

"When you get 75 percent or better, you can't ever complain about that," Morelli told reporters afterward, via the New York Times.

"If somebody gives you three-quarters of the enchilada, you can't complain."

Omnisport contacted the USTA and Bouchard's representatives for comment.

Bouchard holds a 3-3 win-loss record in 2018, having suffered a second-round defeat to eventual runner-up Simona Halep at the Australian Open last month.