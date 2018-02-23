Rangers right wing Michael Grabner has been traded to the Devils, New Jersey announced Thursday.



NHL trade news: Rangers trade RW Michael Grabner to Devils OFFICIAL: The #NJDevils have acquired forward Michael Grabner from the Rangers in exchange for a 2018 2nd Rd. Pick and prospect Yegor Rykov. pic.twitter.com/muRtpW4oJn

— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 23, 2018



The Rangers will receive a second-round pick and defenseman prospect Yegor Rykov in return. Rykov was a fifth-round pick of the Devils in 2016.

New York held Grabner out of Thursday's game in anticipation of a trade, and they also held Rick Nash who has not been traded as of yet.

Grabner is tied for 17th in the NHL this season with 25 goals.