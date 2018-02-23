News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Devastating Cummins spell roars Aus to life
Devastating Cummins spell roars Aus to life

NHL trade news: Rangers trade RW Michael Grabner to Devils

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Rangers right wing Michael Grabner has been traded to the Devils, New Jersey announced Thursday.



The Rangers will receive a second-round pick and defenseman prospect Yegor Rykov in return. Rykov was a fifth-round pick of the Devils in 2016.

New York held Grabner out of Thursday's game in anticipation of a trade, and they also held Rick Nash who has not been traded as of yet.

Grabner is tied for 17th in the NHL this season with 25 goals.

Back To Top