Florida Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo made himself clear on gun control: enough is enough.

'Enough is enough, we gotta take action' - Panthers' Luongo on gun control

Before the Panthers' home game against the Washington Capitals in the NHL, Luongo's team honoured the 17 victims who were killed in a mass shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14.

Luongo had plenty to say to those in attendance.

"No child should ever have to go through that, it's terrible," Luongo told the crowd. "It's time for us as a community to take action.

"It's enough, enough is enough, we gotta take action."

Luongo's children attend school in Parkland, which is just 13 miles from the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.

The Panthers played their first home game since the tragedy. Each victim's name was emblazoned upon the ice with their faces shown above it.

"Since last Wednesday I've been watching the news and I've been seeing what the kids from Douglas Stoneman [have been] doing and I am very, very proud of you guys," Luongo said. "You guys are brave, you guys are an inspiration to all of us, and at the end of the day, you guys are what are giving us hope for the future."

The Canadian goalie went on to praise the teachers who protected the children and all the heroism shown on that day. But nothing summed up the night any better than how the Panthers' PA announcer started it all:

"These 17 lives will never be forgotten."