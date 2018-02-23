Norwegians to get medals before Games end

Norwegian pair Magnus Nedregotten und Kristin Skaslien should get the reallocated mixed doubles curling bronze medal before Sunday's end of the Pyeongchang Winter Games, International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams said.

"We are still working on the modalities," Adams told reporters on Friday, adding he was "confident" that the Norwegians would get their medals before the closing ceremony.

Nedregotten and Skaslien are set to get bronze after the original third-place finishers, Olympic Athlete from Russia Alexandr Krushelnitckii and his wife Anastasia Bryzgalova, were disqualified after Krushelnitckii failed two doping tests.

The reallocation could take at the curling venue or at the medals plaza along with ceremonies for other events. It would also be theoretically possible at the closing ceremony.

The IOC aims to redistribute the medals in an appropriate setting as most of past reallocations - mainly over doping cases - have taken place outside the Games.

The curling bronze would be the first reallocation during Olympics.

Last year the ruling athletics body IAAF reallocated medals from past world championships during its worlds in London, with athletes getting their new medals on the podium and in a full stadium.