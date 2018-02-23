Winter Olympics 2018: What to watch Friday, Feb. 23, in Pyeongchang

In the inaugural men's snowboarding big air event, Team USA will have a strong showing.

Red Gerard, who already won gold in slopestyle, will be looking to bring home his second medal of the Pyeongchang Games. He will be joined by teammates Kyle Mack and Chris Corning, who all qualified in the top six and are gunning for a podium spot.

The events will be broadcast on NBC and NBCSN (all times Eastern).

Friday, Feb. 23

—Speed skating: Two-time Olympic champion Shani Davis and Joey Mantia will compete in the men’s 1000m and are expected to be a threat, although the Dutch are dominant in this event as well (Live starting at 5:00 a.m., NBCSN / Live starting at 8 p.m. NBC).

—Curling: Coverage of men’s bronze medal game will take place (9:30 a.m., NBCSN).

—Biathlon: Men will compete in the 4x7.5km relay (3:00 p.m., NBC / 8:00 p.m., NBCSN).

—Snowboarding: Men compete in the inaugural big air event (8:00 p.m., NBC).

—Alpine skiing: Alpine's team event will make its Olympic debut in Pyeongchang where nations compete in a bracket-style format. The event features head-to-head slalom races with two men and two women per round (Live starting at 8:00 p.m., NBC).

—Snowboarding: Men and women will compete in the parallel giant slalom (11:35 p.m., NBC).