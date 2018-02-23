Panthers goalie Roberto Luongo made himself clear Thursday night on gun control: enough is enough.

Panthers' Roberto Luongo on gun control: 'Enough is enough, we gotta take action'

Before the Panthers' home game against the Capitals, Luongo's team honored the 17 victims who were killed in a mass shooting at nearby Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14.

Luongo had plenty to say to those in attendance.

"No child should ever have to go through that, it's terrible," Luongo told the crowd. "It's time for us as a community to take action.

"It's enough, enough is enough, we gotta take action."



An emotional Roberto Luongo addresses the home crowd prior to tonight's game, saying he is inspired by how the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas have responded after the school shooting last Wednesday. #MSDStrong #NHL #FlaPanthers #OneTerritory pic.twitter.com/KV1ERJvr7l

Luongo's children attend school in Parkland, which is just 13 miles from the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Fla.

The Panthers played their first home game since the tragedy. Each victim's name was emblazoned upon the ice with their faces shown above it.

"Since last Wednesday I've been watching the news and I've been seeing what the kids from Douglas Stoneman (have been) doing and I am very, very proud of you guys," Luongo said. "You guys are brave, you guys are an inspiration to all of us, and at the end of the day, you guys are what are giving us hope for the future."

The Canadian goalie went on to praise the teachers who protected the children and all of the heroism shown on that day. But nothing summed up the night any better than how the Panthers' PA announcer started it all:

"These 17 lives will never be forgotten."