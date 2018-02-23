USA Swimming responded Thursday to allegations it has fostered a culture of sexual abuse for years.

USA Swimming responds to allegations of widespread sexual abuse

The organization posted a letter on USASwimming.org addressing the allegations made last Friday in a report by the Southern California News Group. That report alleged that hundreds of swimmers had been sexually abused over the course of decades, while organization officials were aware of "sexually predatory coaches … but did not take action against them."

USA Swimming's response, signed by organization president and CEO Tim Hinchey, acknowledged "members were failed," but denied allegations of widespread abuse.

"Let me be clear: USA Swimming does not tolerate sexual abuse or misconduct, and I assure you that this organization is facing this extremely serious issue with one very clear goal — protecting children and athletes," the statement read.

"We will not shy away from acknowledging or supporting survivors of abuse, and we will strive to ensure that there is never a lapse of a support system again. We will continue to work hand-in-hand with survivors, the U.S. Center for Safe Sport, and law enforcement to hold wrongdoers accountable and remove them from our organization."

Those recent allegations cast a pall over USA Swimming, which not only operates the U.S. Olympic men's and women's swim teams, but also sanctions hundreds of local clubs around the U.S.

According to one allegation, "USA Swimming since at least 2010 has kept a list of more than 30 coaches and officials 'flagged' by USA Swimming officials after being arrested or accused by law enforcement of sex crimes including rape and child pornography, but not disciplined by USA Swimming."

Another allegation claims that from 1997 into 2017, more than 250 swim coaches and officials had been arrested, charged by prosecutors, or disciplined by USA Swimming for sexual abuse or misconduct against individuals under 18. There were at least 590 alleged victims, some of them reportedly victimized in pre-school swim classes.

USA Swimming's statement noted, "While we disagree on several of the reported statements and many of the conclusions in recent media reports, members were failed, and we are doing everything we can to make sure it never happens again."