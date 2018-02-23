News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Devastating Cummins spell roars Aus to life
Devastating Cummins spell roars Aus to life

Batshuayi accuses Atalanta fans of racism

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Borussia Dortmund forward Michy Batshuayi accused Atalanta supporters of aiming racist abuse at him during his side's 1-1 Europa League draw on Thursday.

Batshuayi accuses Atalanta fans of racism

Batshuayi accuses Atalanta fans of racism

Marcel Schmelzer's late goal secured a 4-3 aggregate win for Dortmund as the Bundesliga side booked their place in the last 16, but the aftermath has been overshadowed by the Chelsea loanee's claims.

Batshuayi tweeted: "2018 and still racists monkey noises in the stands…really?! Hope you have fun watching the rest of the Europa League on TV while we are through. #SayNoToRacism #GoWatchBlackPanther"

Atalanta president Antonio Percassi was told about the tweet during a live interview with Sky Sport Italia.

He said: "I'll be honest, I didn't hear them. If they did happen, then I am very sad and absolutely apologise to Batshuayi. This should never happen."

Atalanta were fined £32,000 in 2014 after bananas were thrown at AC Milan players during a Serie A game.





Back To Top