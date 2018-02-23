Winter Olympics 2018: Canada's Christopher Del Bosco remains hospitalized after scary crash

Team Canada announced Thursday that skier Christopher Del Bosco remains hospitalized in stable condition, after suffering a broken pelvis and other injuries in a qualifying run Wednesday.

The scary incident happened during qualifying runs of men's freestyle skiing when Del Bosco lost his footing on one of his final jumps and went flying off course. It appeared he landed on his back while his helmet hit the ground. Medical staff attended to him for nearly 10 minutes before he was carried off and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

In addition to the fractured pelvis, Del Bosco also suffered four broken ribs and bruised lungs.

Del Bosco, who is an American living in Montreal, was in contention to earn a podium spot in the event as he previous placed fourth at the Vancouver Games in 2010.