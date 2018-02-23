There are still no answers when in comes to who wrecked DeSean Jackson's vehicle.

DeSean Jackson's wrecked vehicle case inactive, says Tampa Bay police

Tampa Bay police have declared the case inactive due to lack of evidence and eyewitnesses.

"If we get additional information or evidence the case moves forward," Tampa Police spokesperson Stephen Hegarty said, via ESPN.com. "At this time, it's inactive."

The Buccaneers receiver's 2016 Chevy Silverado was found crashed into a tree and abandoned with bullet holes and marijuana inside on Dec. 24 in Tampa.

Jackson, who Tampa Bay police said isn't a suspect, was out of town at the time and said he didn't give anyone permission to use the truck.

Police say Jackson's friend Therrian Fontenote was the one driving the car during the crash, however, there is not enough evidence nor eyewitness accounts for charges to be filed.

"We don't have enough information to definitively say who was driving when the crash took place," Tampa Police spokesperson Janelle McGregor said.

Jackson initially tried to report the vehicle stolen, but under police pressure he admitted Fontenote was driving the truck.

The case stalled as Jackson didn't follow up with the report, and Fontenote has not come forward, even though there were warrants for his arrest at the time of the crash due to outstanding traffic violations.