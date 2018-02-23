Adam Vinatieri has signed a new one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts as he prepares to enter his 23rd season in the NFL.

NFL: Veteran kicker Vinatieri signs with Colts for further year

The 45-year-old kicker, the oldest player in the league, started out with the New England Patriots in 1996 and won three Super Bowls before leaving in 2006 for the Colts, where he won a fourth Vince Lombardi Trophy at the end of his first season.

Twelve years on, Vinatieri is still going strong, kicking 29 of 34 field goals in 2017 for a success rate of 85.3 per cent. He also made 22 of 24 extra point attempts as the Colts finished 4-12 in the AFC South.

READ MORE: MLB - Hosmer agrees to eight-year deal with Padres

READ MORE: MLB - Harper refuses to talk free agency, says he’s focused on this season

READ MORE: Gunners through despite Emirates shock

And the veteran sees no reason why the conclusion of his fresh deal should signal the end of his career.

"My anticipation is to play well this year, help our team win games and make the playoffs and if I feel good after that there's not any anticipation of stopping there," he said.

"I would love to be playing two, three or four more years but who knows, I'm just taking them one at a time and embracing every opportunity and soaking in every moment because at some point it will come to an end and I'm hoping it's not any time soon."