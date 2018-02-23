Missouri's Michael Porter Jr. cleared to play, report says

There may not be another team in the NCAA who will get a bigger boost going into March Madness than Missouri.

According to CBS Sports, Missouri five-star freshman Michael Porter Jr. has been cleared to play after missing the majority of the season with a back injury.



Missouri freshman Michael Porter Jr. has been fully cleared for all basketball activities, per a source.

Porter Jr., who was the No. 1 recruit in the nation prior to committing to Missouri, played just two minutes in the the Tigers' season opener against Iowa State. He underwent back surgery and many assumed he would not return at all.

But in recent weeks, reports have indicated that Porter Jr. was getting closer to playing and he also expressed an interest in getting back on the court.

"If it were up to me I would love to get a couple games under my belt before tournament play," Porter Jr. told reporters, via PowerMizzou.com.

Missouri has three games left before the SEC tournament. Their record stands at 18-10 (8-7 in SEC play). The Tigers currently are slotted as a No. 7 seed, according to ESPN's Bracketology.