Just days before the Pyeongchang Olympics began, Lindsey Vonn revealed her main motivation behind what is likely to be her last Olympics, and it was to compete for her late grandfather.

Lindsey Vonn spreads grandfather's ashes near course where she won bronze

Not only was Vonn able to walk away with an Olympic medal where afterward she said, "I think I made him proud," but she found a way to honor her grandfather Don Kildow while she was in South Korea.

Vonn wrote his initials on her helmet, but she also told the Associated Press she scattered his ashes by a rock in the area where the downhill race took place.

"I know that it would mean a lot to him to be back here, a part of him is in Korea always," Vonn said about her grandfather who served in the Korean War.

Vonn planned to bring him to Pyeongchang to watch her compete, but he died in November at the age of 88. When she was asked about him at a press conference ahead of the Games, she became emotional saying, "I want to win for him."

"I miss him so much," Vonn said. "He's been such a big part of my life. And I really had hoped that he would be alive to see me [at this year's Olympics]. But I know he's watching, and I know that he's going to help me."

MORE:

Winter Olympics 2018: Lindsey Vonn reveals motivation behind her final Olympics

| Winter Olympics 2018: Lindsey Vonn becomes oldest female Alpine skier to win a medal



Vonn didn't win a gold, but she did take home a bronze in the downhill while making history as the oldest Alpine skier to earn a medal in the Olympics.

"To be able to race for him in these Olympics was very special for me. And I tried everything I could to win for him," Vonn said. "I got a bronze, which, you know, to me was very special. And I think he would be proud of that."