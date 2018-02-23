Tyrod Taylor seems likely to don a new jersey this season, but the Bills won't release him this offseason, according to NFL Network.

Bills reportedly unlikely to release Tyrod Taylor

Taylor threw for 2,799 yards while completing 62.6 percent of his passes last season with just four interceptions, but he only threw 14 touchdowns and was briefly benched during the year.

"At this point, it doesn't seem like they're going to cut him without knowing who his replacement will be," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said. "The Bills are OK with paying a $6 million roster bonus to keep him on the roster."

In February, Taylor said he wanted to remain the Bills' starting quarterback, but he was not interested in taking a pay cut. Taylor is due a $6 million roster bonus on the third day of the new league year to go along with a $10 million base salary in 2018.

The Bills could keep Taylor on the roster for insurance and then move him before training camp. Trading for Nick Foles could be an option, or signing Case Keenum. Buffalo also has two first-round picks and two second-round picks, meaning they should have plenty of options on draft day to obtain a QB.

While Taylor has proven capable of holding on to the ball in as a starter in Buffalo, he's lacked big-play ability, which could force him to be a backup or a stop-gap starter on a rebuilding team.