Marshall DT Larry Aaron passes away after complications from gunshot wound

Marshall sophomore defensive tackle Larry Aaron III has passed away following complications from a gunshot wound he sustained New Year's Day, according to the Herald-Dispatch in Huntington, W.Va. He was 19.

Aaron reportedly sustained his wounds diving to protect his girlfriend from gunfire. His mother told reporters later the bullet had lodged in his spine and her son was paralyzed.

Marshall's football coach John "Doc" Holliday made a statement Thursday following the news.

“Marshall University lost a very special young man today and it has shocked and saddened us all,” Holliday wrote. “Our thoughts and prayers are with all of Larry Aaron’s family and friends, many of whom were his fellow Thundering Herd teammates. His loss will be felt in every corner of our program and his spirit will never be forgotten.”



Members of the Marshall athletics family will be selling "93strong" shirts Saturday with all proceeds going to help with medical expenses for the Aaron family.