The Denver Broncos are going paperless, sort of.

Broncos switch to mobile ticketing, still plan to give fans paper tickets

The team announced Thursday that fans will need mobile tickets to attend games at Mile High Stadium in 2018.



For the 2018 season, we are embracing mobile ticketing.



— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) February 22, 2018



"Broncos ticket holders will access their tickets by downloading the free Broncos 365 App or through their Ticketmaster Account Manager on their mobile device. Printed at home PDF tickets will no longer be valid for entry."



Fans who do not own smartphones will be issued a radio-frequency identification card, according to Broncos Communications Manager Seth Medvin.



Those fans will be given an RFID card with their season tickets. We will proactively reach out to fans and our ticket office will have customer service reps who can work directly with fans who may not have smart phones.

— Seth Medvin (@SethMedvinPR) February 22, 2018



While some assume the measure is to cut down on the use of paper, the team's official Twitter account said fans will still be issued a commemorative paper ticket — after they enter the stadium.



We include a commemorative ticket in every Gameday magazine that we give to fans as they enter.

— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) February 22, 2018



These are the reasons the Broncos listed as the reason for the change:

• Quick and easy entrance to the stadium using a smart phone

• Improved control and convenience by having the ability to manage, transfer or sell tickets at any time

• Reduced risk of lost, stolen, counterfeit or forgotten tickets