Broncos switch to mobile ticketing, still plan to give fans paper tickets

The Denver Broncos are going paperless, sort of.

The team announced Thursday that fans will need mobile tickets to attend games at Mile High Stadium in 2018.



"Broncos ticket holders will access their tickets by downloading the free Broncos 365 App or through their Ticketmaster Account Manager on their mobile device. Printed at home PDF tickets will no longer be valid for entry."



Fans who do not own smartphones will be issued a radio-frequency identification card, according to Broncos Communications Manager Seth Medvin.



While some assume the measure is to cut down on the use of paper, the team's official Twitter account said fans will still be issued a commemorative paper ticket — after they enter the stadium.



These are the reasons the Broncos listed as the reason for the change:

• Quick and easy entrance to the stadium using a smart phone

• Improved control and convenience by having the ability to manage, transfer or sell tickets at any time

• Reduced risk of lost, stolen, counterfeit or forgotten tickets

