Lonzo Ball injury update: Lakers guard to return Friday vs. Mavericks

Lonzo Ball will return from his injury Friday when the Lakers take on the Mavericks.

It had been assumed Ball would return when the Lakers came back from a three-game road trip prior to the All-Star break, but his return is now official as the Big Baller Brand announced the news on Twitter Thursday.

"Zo returns from injury and will play for the Lakers tomorrow," the tweet read.



The team confirmed that news in a tweet Friday, adding that the rookie will be on an unspecified minutes restriction.



Ball has been dealing with a sprained MCL he suffered in the Lakers' 107-101 win over the Mavs Jan. 13. He missed 15 games as a result.

The team has been cautious with the injury as they wanted him to come back at 100 percent.