Angels' Shohei Ohtani to pitch in Cactus League debut

Two-way Japanese sensation Shohei Ohtani will make his Cactus League debut as a pitcher Saturday against the Brewers in Tempe, Ariz., the Angels announced Thursday.



He is slated to go two innings, according to multiple reports.

Manager Mike Scioscia has said that Ohtani won't hit on the days he pitches or the day after, meaning the soonest the slugger dubbed "the Babe Ruth of Japan" would be in the Angels batting order would be Monday, likely as a designated hitter.

The Angels plan to use Ohtani, 23, as part of a six-man rotation in the regular season and then, depending on his workload, work him into the everyday lineup as a DH.

"He's going to get the most looks as a pitcher," Scioscia said when camp opened last week (via USA Today). "If he can pitch to his capabilities, that will always influence your team more than what he would do hitting. But that's not to say he won't have a chance to be a difference-maker on the offensive end, too."

Ohtani can touch 100 mph with his fastball, and he hit 22 home runs two years ago in Japan's Pacific League.