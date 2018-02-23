News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Devastating Cummins spell roars Aus to life
Devastating Cummins spell roars Aus to life

Brandt Snedeker stands in water for back-to-back shots during Honda Classic

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Brandt Snedeker got off to a rough start at the Honda Classic on Thursday.

Brandt Snedeker stands in water for back-to-back shots during Honda Classic

Brandt Snedeker stands in water for back-to-back shots during Honda Classic

The golfer, who is playing in a group with Tiger Woods and Patton Kizzire, stood in the water for three shots on the par-3 17 (his second hole of the day) before he finally got his ball out of the hazard.



PGA Tour leaderboard: Live scores from the Honda Classic

Snedeker shared his excitement about playing in the tournament on Twitter, sharing that his wife went into labor during the opening round of the Honda Classic last year.



He finished the day 4-over 74.

Back To Top