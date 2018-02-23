Brandt Snedeker got off to a rough start at the Honda Classic on Thursday.

Brandt Snedeker stands in water for back-to-back shots during Honda Classic

The golfer, who is playing in a group with Tiger Woods and Patton Kizzire, stood in the water for three shots on the par-3 17 (his second hole of the day) before he finally got his ball out of the hazard.

Snedeker shared his excitement about playing in the tournament on Twitter, sharing that his wife went into labor during the opening round of the Honda Classic last year.



Last time I played Thursday @TheHondaClassic , @MandySnedeker went into labor and our life was forever changed for the better.. Lily was born 3/3/11 and I made it home just in time to hold her.. Ready for a great week !! Watch @PGATOURLIVE Thurs and Fri

— Brandt Snedeker (@BrandtSnedeker) February 22, 2018



He finished the day 4-over 74.