The Marlins are unrecognizable from the team they fielded a year ago, and arguably no player will benefit more than new Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton.

Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton excited for change; ‘It sucks not being able to win’

Stanton told USA Today he never put a hard deadline for the Marlins to trade him, but now that he’s in New York he’s excited to hit in a championship-caliber Yankees lineup.

"That’s the part that I can’t wait — winning,” Stanton said. "I’ve never had that before. That’s what I always wanted. That’s what everybody wants in their career. And what my previous years haven’t been.

"You’re not going to be in your prime forever. You’re not going to be in the game forever. I wish every player can experience what I’m about to experience.’"

Stanton said he didn’t want to be part of a rebuild in Miami under new ownership, but he also didn’t want to accept a trade to the Giants or Cardinals. He narrowed his finalist down to the last four teams standing in 2017 — the Yankees, Dodgers, Astros or Cubs.

Now, the 28-year-old reigning NL MVP is ready to win at all costs, saying he doesn’t care if he only hits "two home runs all year."

"I work so hard, man, and it sucks not to be able to win," he said. "That’s why I’m so happy and so excited about this. There’s a true expectation and a chance to do something special here.

MORE:

MLB spring training 2018: Three things on the Yankees' to-do list

| MLB trade news: Yankees acquire Brandon Drury in 3-team deal with D-backs, Rays



"I waited my whole life for this."

He isn't kidding. The Marlins went 80-82 his rookie year (2010) and never improved or made the playoffs. Now instead of enduring what's sure to be a long, losing stretch in Miami, he'll embrace the expectations of playing in pinstripes.