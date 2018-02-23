Honda Classic: Tiger Woods said PGA National was like 'playing a British Open'

Tiger Woods fought his way around PGA National on Thursday to shoot an opening-round even-par 70 at The Honda Classic.



After birdieing two of his first four holes, Woods jumped into a share of the lead. But an untimely double-bogey on the par-5 third hole (his 12th of the day) led to a momentum shift. Luckily the 14-time major champion birdied his next hole to regain some form.

"I played hard today. It was difficult out there," Woods said after his round. "I had to try and put the ball in the correct spots and there's interesting putts out there for us. Definitely it was different, like playing a British Open. You get a shot on the green and see a big puff of sand. But it was tough. It was tough all the way around. I just had to grind it out all day and very happy with it."

Woods was more accurate off the tee Thursday, hitting 50 percent of the fairways. He expects that number to continue rising.

"I feel like I'm really not that far away," he said. "I'm starting to really get a feel for scoring again and scoring in tournaments, and today was a day that I'm very proud of because I missed the ball in the correct spots. I didn't do that in L.A., hit the ball in the wrong spots and consequently, I was down the road after two days.

"I'm very pleased. Today was not easy. It's going to get more difficult because these greens are not the best. It was tough all around today. One, the wind was blowing pretty hard, the rough's up, and it's really tough to make putts out there."

Once again draped in a sea of fans, Woods was grateful for the support, and enjoyed playing near his current hometown.

"It feels great. Great to be here at home and see a lot of the people that I either play with or against over at Medalist and have them at the restaurant and they are all out here today following," Woods said. "Some of my kids' soccer parents are out here, as well, today. So it was a good day."



