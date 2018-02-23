Daniel Berger provided some entertainment Thursday during his first round at The Honda Classic.

Honda Classic: Daniel Berger saves round with all-world par

After hitting his tee shot in the water on the par-4 sixth hole, Berger was faced with a tough decision. He ultimately chose to attempt an incredible shot.



Rain jacket on ✅

Pants rolled up ✅

Shoes off ✅



Whatever it takes for @DanielBerger59 "I hit a pretty good drive and it just kind of took the wind and bounced in the hazard. You know, it was one of those situations where you've just kind of got to go for it," Berger said after his round. "At first I had an 8-iron trying to go for the green and when I was standing over it, I realized it wasn't the best decision.



"So just laid up to a good number and hit a good wedge shot and good putt and came away with a four which was kind of a momentum-changer to continue my round."



@DanielBerger59

Berger shot a bogey-free 3-under 67, fighting through the 20-mph winds gusting around PGA National. If Berger is able to go on and win this week he might look back at the sixth hole Thursday as a key moment.

"It's going to be extremely difficult, especially the way the greens are right now," Berger said. "They are not super firm but they are extremely fast. You really have to ball strike your way around here and that's what I did today.



"I think any time you shoot a bogey-free round at PGA National, it's extremely good. I kept it together coming down the back nine and played really well. So I'm excited to get off to a good start. I haven't played that well the last couple years after that playoff, so it's nice to get a good round under my belt."