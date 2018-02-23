MLB trade news: Pirates acquire Corey Dickerson from Rays

The Pirates acquired outfielder Corey Dickerson on Thursday from the Rays.

Dickerson had been designated for assignment by Tampa Bay earlier this month despite hitting 27 home runs with 62 RBIs last season. Dickerson also had a solid .282/.325/.490 slash line, which helped him become a 2017 AL All-Star.

The Rays received pitcher Daniel Hudson, minor league infielder Tristan Gray and cash considerations from the Pirates.



TRADE: Pirates acquire OF Corey Dickerson from the Rays in exchange for pitcher Daniel Hudson, minor league infielder Tristan Gray and cash considerations. pic.twitter.com/evvi5sMQkV

— Pirates (@Pirates) February 22, 2018



Tampa Bay recently traded for Angels first baseman C.J. Cron, while shipping starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi to the Twins. All eyes are now on Chris Archer as the Rays enter full rebuild mode.



51 - The #Pirates are hoping Corey Dickerson's 51 home runs over the past two #MLB seasons will mean he is ideal to fill their power void. Buff. pic.twitter.com/1o5tqo2wnI

— OptaJackie (@OptaJackie) February 22, 2018



The Pirates traded Andrew McCutchen to the Giants this offseason, so Dickerson could slot into one of the corner outfield spots in his absence.

