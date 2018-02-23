Golf: Woods, Thomas start strong at Honda Classic

Tiger Woods raced into an early share of the lead at the Honda Classic on Thursday before signing for an even-par 70.

He began the opening round with two birdies in his first four holes at PGA National Golf Club but his efforts were blighted by a double-bogey at the par-five third - Woods' 12th hole.

Fighting through stiff winds hovering around 20mph, Woods' ball striking looked improved after previous woes at the Farmers Insurance Open and the Genesis Open, as he hit 50 per cent of the fairways and 55 per cent of the greens.

Starting on the back nine, he made the turn in one under, before that seven on the third threatened to derail his round.

But the 14-time major champion proved his resolve by birdieing the next and achieved par for the remainder.

Justin Thomas, playing ahead of Woods, shot a three-under 67 to finish his day one stroke behind clubhouse leader Alex Noren.

Thomas, like Woods, started his round on the back nine and made four consecutive birdies starting with the par-five 18th, but two bogeys on his last four holes made for an unsatisfactory end.