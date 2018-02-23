Shea Weber injury update: Canadiens defenseman needs season-ending foot surgery

Canadiens defenseman Shea Weber will undergo surgery to repair a torn tendon in his left foot and miss the rest of the season, the team announced Thursday.

Per Canadiens orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Paul Martineau (via NHL.com):

˝Following the diagnosis of Shea Weber's injury, it was our belief that after a comprehensive rehabilitation protocol under the guidance of our medical team, Shea would be able to return to play this season. Unfortunately, after extensive efforts to heal Shea's injury, progress has not been made as expected.

After further exams, and a consultation on Wednesday in Green Bay, Wisconsin, with specialist Dr. Robert Anderson, and with Shea's approval, it has been determined that he should undergo surgery and will be out for the reminder of the season. Our medical group will work with Shea to ensure he is pursuing the best course of treatment moving forward, and we expect him to make a full recovery and be ready for the start of training camp next season. The length of his recovery will be determined following surgery, which will be performed by Dr. Anderson."

An 11-time All-Star, Weber, 32, has missed Montreal's past 26 games, and 32 total this season, because of the foot injury. He has six goals and 10 assists, his lowest output since playing 28 games as a rookie for the Predators in 2005-06.

In a 13-year NHL career, the first 11 with the Predators and the past two with the Canadiens after being traded for P.K. Subban, Weber has 501 points and a plus-60 plus/minus rating while averaging more than 24 minutes per game.

The Canadiens enter Thursday's play 13 points out of the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.