Rays prospect Brent Honeywell leaves practice with 'forearm strain' Potential development at #Rays camp: Top prospect RHP Brent Honeywell cut short live BP session and left with trainer. Clearly upset.

— Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) February 22, 2018



According to the Tampa Bay Times, Honeywell threw a pitch and then swore loudly a couple of times before heading back to the clubhouse.

Rays manager Kevin Cash later said Honeywell suffered a "forearm strain." However, it's unclear how severe the strain is.

Honeywell was 13-9 with a 3.49 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 172 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings last season while splitting time in Double-A and Triple-A. It was expected for Honeywell to make his jump to the big leagues sometime this season.