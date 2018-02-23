News

Rays prospect Brent Honeywell leaves practice with 'forearm strain'

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Rays right-handed pitching prospect Brent Honeywell was "clearly upset" as he left practice Thursday after being escorted off the mound with a trainer after throwing only a handful of pitches.



According to the Tampa Bay Times, Honeywell threw a pitch and then swore loudly a couple of times before heading back to the clubhouse.

Rays manager Kevin Cash later said Honeywell suffered a "forearm strain." However, it's unclear how severe the strain is.

Honeywell was 13-9 with a 3.49 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 172 strikeouts in 136 2/3 innings last season while splitting time in Double-A and Triple-A. It was expected for Honeywell to make his jump to the big leagues sometime this season.

