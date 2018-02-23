Laugh it up, Sandy. It's a cold day in Port St. Lucie.

Hold on a second, did the Mets just win the offseason?

Not because of some unseen weather forecast, but because Sandy Alderson and the Mets won the offseason. Crazy, right? Human sacrifices, dogs and cats living together, mass hysteria. Since their World Series appearance, the Mets have been allergic to winning like that one kid in your first-grade class who was allergic to peanut butter.

That's right, the Mets won the offseason. It's like giving an Oscar to Uwe Boll. It just doesn't happen.

Despite missing out on big-name free agents — which they have a near 1.000 average in — the Mets did a really good job of filling out their roster with some good, cost-efficient players.

Let's start with the projected 2018 Mets lineup:

First base: Dominic Smith/Adrian Gonzalez

Second base: Asdrubal Cabrera

Third base: Todd Frazier

Shortstop: Amed Rosario

Left field: Yoenis Cespedes

Center field: Juan Lagares (for now)

Right field: Jay Bruce

Catcher: Travis d'Arnaud



On paper, that's a pretty good lineup. There's lots of power between Frazier (111 career OPS+), Cespedes (125 career OPS+) and Bruce (110 career OPS+). Should Conforto rebound from his shoulder injury (he will return in May, according to reports), he adds more bop to the lineup (145 OPS+ in 109 games in 2017).

The lineup is also sprinkled with a fair amount of prove-it guys: Can Rosario and Smith prove they belong at the major-league level? Can Cespedes prove he can stay healthy? Can Mr. Met prove he's a family-friendly mascot once again?

Obviously, the Mets aren't without those question marks. To take it a bit further: Adrian Gonzalez is far from a guarantee to return to previous All-Star form and the front office doesn't seem sold on Dominic Smith. Their bench could use some depth, as well. But there are a few different reasons why the Mets have handled this offseason — shockingly — expertly.

The key to the Mets' offseason is how they've spent what limited money they have: Signing a 3.0 WAR player like Frazier to a relatively cheap contract (two years, $17 million) is a big coup. Not to mention the clubhouse presence he brings, which is still worth something in today's game.

Bruce signing a three-year, $39 million deal is something of a win, too: He posted 2.7 WAR with the Mets in 2017 before being traded to the Indians (in a salary dump, somewhat ironically). He's a solid defender and a generally productive player, despite what his career WAR says.

Not to mention, the signing of Jason Vargas adds some depth to an oft-injured rotation. Vargas posted a 4.16 ERA last season (4.67 FIP), but started 32 games and amassed 179 innings. Anthony Swarzak adds a quality bullpen arm. Sure, not all these names are sexy, but they're effective moves that help put a more major-league ready product on the field in 2018.

The truth is, the Mets have a talented roster on the whole. But as always with the team from Queens, their issues lie on the training table.

Last season, Conforto missed time with the aforementioned shoulder injury. Cespedes landed on the DL thanks to his piano-string hamstrings and played in exactly half the season.

And then there's that pesky rotation, which faces issues every year. Hopefully, Noah Syndergaard decided adding 17 pounds of muscle as he did last offseason was a terrible idea. (Reminder: It was as bad of an idea as showering with a toaster.) Matt Harvey used to be the hero that the Mets needed, but now he's become an afterthought in their rotation. Zack Wheeler has seen the mound so few times in recent seasons that he probably forgot what dirt under his cleats feels like.

Let's not get it twisted: The Mets benefited from a historically slow free-agent market. Mets fans should be celebrating their team signing the likes of Yu Darvish or Jake Arrieta, being that they're a big-market team. But until the Mets spend, they are what they are, market or not.

Certainly, arguments can be made for the Giants, Yankees, Cubs and Rockies as the "winners" of the offseason. But when it comes to waiting out the market, getting good value signings and plugging some holes, the Mets handled it masterfully.

Don't get used to it.