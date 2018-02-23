Aussie team cleared to compete after crash

Australia's four-man bobsleigh team have been cleared to compete after crashing in training but there was no surprise when a Russian curler was stripped of his PyeongChang bronze medal for doping.

The Australian team - consisting of driver Lucas Mata, David Mari, Lachlan Reidy and Hayden Smith - made a mistake entering corner 12 of the track, resulting in their sled tipping over into corner 15.

The sledders suffered ice burns and scrapes but passed medical tests to return to the track on Friday for their final two training heats.

The sled took on only cosmetic damage ahead of Saturday's competition, where Australia will chase their best four-man result since finishing 20th at the 1994 Lillehammer Games.

Meanwhile Alexandr Krushelnitckii, who took mixed curling bronze with his wife Anastasia Bryzgalova last week, was sanctioned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport and his case could now impact Russian athletes' hopes of marching under their own flag at Sunday's closing ceremony.

Russians competing in South Korea have done so under the Olympic flag after the country's Olympic committee was suspended because of widespread doping.

Krushelnitckii and his wife have already flown back to Moscow but attendees at Sunday's showpiece should include a North Korean delegation as relations with the South continue to thaw as a result of the Games.

Swiss skier Michelle Gisin snatched Olympic combined gold amid a slew of unexpected winners on Thursday.

Gisin has never won on the World Cup circuit but left US star Mikaela Shiffrin in second place while Lindsey Vonn skied out in what is set to be her final individual Winter Games race.

Gisin's older sister Dominique, now retired, won downhill gold in Sochi four years ago and was on hand to look after her 24-year-old sibling following a crash in the finish area in Thursday's downhill.

"She helped me a lot. She put me to bed, took my phone away, answered the urgent messages, organized my physio," the younger Gisin said.

"So I really had no stress at all."

There was also an unexpected result in the men's alpine skiing slalom with favourite Marcel Hirscher, seeking a third gold in South Korea, skiing out and allowing Sweden's Andre Myhrer to become the oldest Olympic gold medallist in the discipline at 35.

Belarus grabbed a first-ever Olympic women's biathlon relay medal but it was a fourth career Games gold for Darya Domracheva.

China won its first gold in the men's 500m short-track speed skating when Wu Dajing broke his own world record and Suzanne Schulting took gold in the women's 1000m for the Netherlands.

Hungary then followed that up by claiming a first speed skating medal when their foursome triumphed in the men's short track 5000m relay.

The United States defeated Canada 3-2 following a shootout in the final of the women's ice hockey, ending a run of four straight golds for Canada, who had beaten the US in three of the last four finals.