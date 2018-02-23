The Big 12 on Thursday publicly reprimanded West Virginia coach Bob Huggins for his criticism of the officiating after his team's loss Saturday to Kansas.

Big 12 reprimands West Virginia's Bob Huggins for remarks about officiating

"There are proper channels within the Conference structure to handle officiating concerns," Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement. "Coach Huggins' public comments are contrary to the Conference's Sportsmanship standards."

Huggins was ejected in the last minute of the game and then used his postgame press conference to criticize the officials' awarding Kansas 35 free throws, while West Virginia had two.

"I've been in this game a long time," Huggins said after the game. "That can't happen. You have no chance to win.

"I've been doing this 40 years. I don't think I've ever been in a game where we shot two free throws. I don't think I've ever been in a game where the disparity is 35-2. I've never been in a game like that.

"That sad part is [the Jayhawks] don't need it. That's a good team. They're very well-coached. They don't need that. They don't need somebody to do that. I'm going to tell you what: There's something wrong to do that to kids who are playing their hearts out."

The public reprimand appears to be the only punishment Huggins will receive.