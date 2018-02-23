2017 was a spotlight year for boxing, and HBO was home to many of the sport's great moments.

HBO's Peter Nelson on 'Superfly 2,' Andre the Giant and the boxing 'rising tide'

We saw the emergence of the lower weight classes headlining cards with the inaugural "Superfly" event, the retirement fight of Miguel Cotto and the September mega-fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

What does the future hold for the network? Executive vice president of HBO Sports Peter Nelson spoke with Sporting News about a bevy of topics including Canelo-GGG 2, Dana White, the upcoming Andre the Giant documentary — debuting April 10 — and Saturday's "Superfly 2" event (9 p.m. ET).

Sporting News: A lot of people are excited about the upcoming documentary on Andre the Giant. What was the process of getting the documentary, as we really have never seen pro wrestling on HBO?

Peter Nelson: The way it came about was pretty simple. Bill Simmons, who works with us, had an idea and came to us about it. We loved it right away. It hit a lot of sweet spots for us in the documentary realm. So we then went on the search for a filmmaker and we found one in Jason Heir, who did a spectacular job with this thing. It really got to the heart to what the story is which is a story about Andre the Giant. It's also a story about a man who is exceptional in that at such a young age was told he was going to die young. I think in many ways, it's a story about someone who has to choose to how to live his life well knowing he has a limited amount of time to do so. I think you see that radiate out life this man touched, and you see a lot of those faces in the course of the documentary.

I also think in many ways it's about not being able to escape being the center of attention. I think everyone in their life has experienced that to some degree and figuring out how to live their life better with the time in which I have to do it. While he's exceptional in so many ways, I think the themes in many ways are universal and then it's about Andre the Giant as he was growing up in wrestling and how wrestling evolves at the same time Andre the Giant is evolving. Without giving anything away, I think those are really keyed into and central themes to the documentary that Jason and Bill did a really great job with.

SN: Have you seen the finished product? If so, what did you think of the documentary?

PN: I've seen it multiple times, multiple times (laughs). I just re-watched it a week or two ago and was still getting new things out of it. I'm excited for it to drop in April and seeing what the audiences think of it.

SN: Were you a wrestling fan growing up?

PN: Of course. Though, I have to say, it really didn't influence the decision-making on this one very much. We just felt the story warranted being told. I would be remiss if I didn't say that WWE was a remarkable partner with us on the project. Vince (McMahon) was great with us all the way through and we are excited to roll it out.

SN: 2017 was a phenomenal year for boxing on all platforms. How would you characterize last year for HBO?

PN: We thought it was a rising tide in a lot of ways. I think whether it was a signature destination event like Canelo-GGG last September or there was a lower level event that showcased some of the names that don't get a lot of shine on them like we did for the first "Superfly" event as we have "Superfy 2" event coming up. You saw an array of fighters across a variety of weight classes giving us great fights, and there were many upsets along the way including Sadam Ali's big win over Miguel Cotto or the demise of Orlando Salido at the hands of Mickey Roman.

There were a lot of different reversals of fortunes over the course of the year and I think that's what makes for compelling programming in the sport. To a large degree, you can't really control that but you can make your best bet in putting out the fights that you think will come out with 50-50 results.

SN: A lot of boxing fans don't understand HBO is a subscriber-based channel. You are basically catering to the subscriber in what they want to see. When you are doing surveys and things of that nature, what are they for from you guys in terms of presenting fights on the network?

PN: Largely, people who are casual sports fans, the perception is simple — that there aren't big fights out there. What are the fights I really want to see? They know when there's a Canelo-GGG and a Mayweather-McGregor. They don't know about a show like a "Superfly" show and many of the world champions that probably like a Linguel Franca for you and me to discuss. I think part of the fragmentation of the sport from the business prospective has effected it to a large degree from a casual fan prospective unfortunately. I think that is hopefully starting to mend itself a little bit. It is boxing and the sport has a inescapable ability to get out of its own way.

SN: You got a lot of exciting fights coming up and you were talking a little bit about the Superfly 2 event. Just talk about when the first event took place in September. I remember the concept and was unsure if it would work especially when you have a weight class featuring the smaller guys headlining a big show on HBO. Was there ever any trepidation on your part when it was presented to you or were you like, " I know this event will be successful?" Because low and behold, there is going to be a second event on February 24.

PN: I think to a certain degree you have to take risks and you have to take risks on talent. And I think ultimately where there are quality fights where people can identify then they are going to want to watch them where you are building a single attraction or someone you think is an attraction but they really don’t have the talent or the quality of the fight isn't necessarily there. Hardcore fans see through that. Media often see through that. And then that radiates out.

People say to themselves, "Well, I really don't need to watch this. This is just a building block fight for somebody" versus "Oh this is a fight where you are going to see two fighters go toe-to-toe or going to see something unexpected." I think that has an underlying value. So we took a little bit of a risk, I would say, in going with the first "Superfly" show. But (promoter) Tom Loeffler has a great eye for talent as the promoter of the show. He went about it in not being the promoter necessarily but just wanted to put on a great show. And from a partnership standpoint, it was a great success and was a great lead-in for the first Canelo-GGG show a week later.

SN: Sor Rungvisai came out of nowhere in 2017 beating Chocolatito Gonzalez two times. I was listening to an interview in which you said someone approached you after a speaking engagement at a college and said there's a guy in Indonesia who would be great for Chocolatito, and look at what happened. Is he the next big rising star even though he's from Thailand? Look at how you guys built up Manny Pacquiao and he came from the Philippines and HBO has had a great knack for turning fighters into superstars. What qualities do you see in him to where he can become one of the next superstars in this sport?

PN: Pacquiao is a great analog because you had no idea in 2001 when he fought (Lehlo) Ledwaba (in June 2001) that it was possibly going in that direction of becoming one of the greatest fighters of all-time. Similarly, when a fighter comes in to the U.S. and makes a big impression and defeats who at the time was considered the one of the, if not the pound-for-pound the best fighter in the world in Chocolatito Gonzalez. And does not only controversially in their first fight and then does it highly convincingly the second time with the big knockout. You feel like well the sky is the limit based on what the sport has proven which is if you have the talent, the fans will rally around you.

Pacquiao had the advantage of is this Genghis Khan effect in boxing where if you defeat my guy in a way which I respect then now I like you. I'm from the Boston area. The Yankees can beat the Red Sox as many times as they like. I'm never going to be a Yankees fan. But in boxing, if I'm a big Chocolatito fan and Rungvisai knocks out Chocolatito now I'm a Rungvisai fan. There's really no other sport like that. To answer your question. Yes, he has a large arc in front of him. He's got to capitalize on it. What Manny Pacquiao showed that is if you are willing to fight anyone, you want to take risks, you want to take big risks and bet on yourself then the fans are going to show up, win or lose. Over time, they will respect what you do.

SN: Tickets are almost sold-out for the "Superfly 2{ event. Does that show what you guys have done with him is working or is it the generalization of how great the first card was, it did really well across the board and there's a demand for the card or is there more of a demand him? How do you base it when you look at tickets and stuff like that:

PN: Rungvisai and (Juan Francisco) Estrada is a great fight. (Carlos) Cuadras versus (McWilliams) Arroyo is Mexico against Puerto Rico and two good fighters who give all action. Then (Donnie) Nietas against (Juan Carlos) Reveco is also a high quality fight. I think value wise what Loeffler and LA Forum are doing is something that you don't see as often in boxing as you'd like. UFC does a very good job of this of providing value from top-to-bottom quite often. I think Tom leaned into that model a little bit with this. I think Rungvisai is a large component of it because there's some fascination around him right now but I think the quality of the show overall speaks to that as well.

