Six Nations: Two Grand Slams and 2,253 points scored - Gatland's 100 Wales matches in Opta numbers

Warren Gatland will chalk up an impressive 100th game in charge of Wales when they travel to Dublin to face Ireland in the Six Nations on Saturday.

Two Grand Slams and 2,253 points scored - Gatland's 100 Wales matches in Opta numbers

The New Zealander took on the head coach role in December 2007, and made an immediate impact by leading Wales to a Six Nations Grand Slam during his first year in charge in 2008.

A second Slam followed in 2012, while Gatland has also overseen two British and Irish Lions tours, the first a series win in Australia in 2013 and the latter a thrilling drawn contest with the All Blacks last year.

Here, we take a look at the Opta numbers behind Gatland's century of games.

READ MORE: Six Nations - Gatland reaches 100 with Wales but admiration remains elusive

READ MORE: Six Nations - Dallaglio backs Hughes to be England’s one-man wrecking ball

READ MORE: Six Nations: Farrell ‘jumping out of his skin’ to face Scotland, says Jones

50 – Of the 99 games Gatland has overseen thus far, he has led Wales to 50 wins, giving him a win percentage of 51.

9 – The highest number of matches Gatland has won in a calendar year is nine, occurring twice, in 2011 and 2015 – the latter coming from just 13 games.

2,253 – During Gatland's reign, Wales have put up 2,253 points, with 1,973 against. They have scored more points against Italy (322) during this time than any other side, while also putting on an impressive 244 over rivals England.

1,369 – Not unsurprisingly, the majority of those points have come when playing in Wales, with 884 scored in fixtures outside the country.

9 – With Gatland overseeing matters, Wales have played Italy and Scotland on nine occasions, and won every time. Against no other nation have they registered more.

74 – The biggest winning margin of Gatland's time in charge – an 81-7 thumping of Namibia in the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

3 – Wales have won the Six Nations three times under Gatland. The 2008 and 2012 Grand Slam winning campaigns, and another title in 2013.

0 – Gatland has faced his home country New Zealand on 11 occasions as Wales coach, but has failed to better the All Blacks in those matches. He did, though, steer the Lions to a victory in last year's drawn series.