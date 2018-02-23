An Italian bookmaker is offering odds of 50-1 for rising Roma star Cengiz Under to win the Ballon d'Or in the next five years.

Roma star Under tipped to win Ballon d'Or before 2023

Sisal Matchpoint has launched the special in the wake of the 20-year-old's spectacular performances since the turn of the year.

The odds are the same for Harry Kane, Gonzalo Higuain, Luis Suarez, Mohamed Salah, Philippe Coutinho or David Silva to win the 2018 prize.

Under has been Roma's standout performer in recent weeks and scored his first Champions League goal on debut in the competition during Wednesday's 2-1 loss to Shakhtar Donetsk.

A bit-part player in the first half of the season, the Turkey international has four goals and one assist from his last three outings in Serie A.

Under, who joined from Istanbul Basaksehir for €13.4million last July, has been compared to former Roma star Vincenzo Montella by head coach Eusebio Di Francesco.