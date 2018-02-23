Russell and Wehrlein named as Mercedes reserves

SILVERSTONE, England (Reuters) - Britain's George Russell and Germany's Pascal Wehrlein will both be reserve drivers for Mercedes this season, the Formula One champions said on Thursday.

Russell will also be racing in Formula Two, after winning last year's GP3 title, while former Manor and Sauber race driver Wehrlein has returned to the German Touring Car (DTM) championship that he won in 2015.

Russell tested with Mercedes-powered Force India last season.

"He does a brilliant job for us in the simulator, he has met our expectations in winning the GP3 title, Force India is very impressed by him and F2 is the next step. We're keen to see how he is going to perform," said team boss Toto Wolff.



(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)