Tiger Woods got off to a quick start Thursday at the Honda Classic, firing a 1-under 34 on his opening nine at PGA National.

Honda Classic: Tiger Woods under par through first nine holes

Teeing off the back nine to start his day, Woods poured in a long birdie putt on the par-4 11th hole to get into red figures. He later added a birdie on the 13th to jump into an early share of the lead.

Woods dropped a shot at the difficult par-4 16th, but closed out his opening nine with consecutive pars to get through the difficult stretch at 1 under.

After struggling to find fairways through his first two starts this season, Woods showed better accuracy on his front nine Thursday, which led to better birdie opportunities.

Still just one shot off the lead entering his back nine, Woods looked poised to give his droves of fans something to cheer about throughout the remainder of Round 1.