Winter Olympics: Vonn vows to break Stenmark's World Cup record

Lindsey Vonn has promised to ski through the pain barrier in pursuit of becoming the most decorated athlete in Alpine Skiing World Cup history.

Winter Olympics 2018: Vonn vows to break Stenmark's World Cup record

After taking Winter Olympic bronze in the downhill, Vonn's Games ended in disappointment in the combined on Thursday as, leading after the downhill run, she missed a gate in her slalom run.

At the age of 33, Vonn accepts her appearance in Pyeongchang will be her last on the Olympic stage, but the American has Ingemar Stenmark's record in her sights.

READ MORE: Winter Olympics - Christie hits out at Twitter trolls

READ MORE: Winter Olympics - Rocket Ryding secures top 10 finish

READ MORE: Winter Olympics - Team GB miss out on curling semis

Stenmark ended his career with 86 World Cup victories and for Vonn (81), setting a new benchmark will provide enough of a motivation to overcome any physical ailments.

"I am hoping that is just one season. I am not going to quit until I get that record, that is for sure, no matter how much pain I am in," Vonn said.

"But I really hope it only takes one more season because it would be difficult for me to continue on after that.

"If for some miracle I make it to after next season then maybe I would consider continuing on, it all depends on my health. You can guarantee that I am going to continue fighting until I get that record."

A downcast Vonn would love to make it to Beijing in 2022, but the American is aware her body is unlikely to cope with another four years of competition.

"I am just sad. I am a racer and I love racing and the Olympics are the pinnacle of our sport and I love it," she said. "I love being in the starting gate, it is just a totally different experience, I am going to miss it a lot.

"My mind is still telling me I can do things that my body is telling me I can't. So that is reason why it is frustrating for me because I would love to keep going.

"I wish I could tell you that I was going to race in four years and be a competitive threat but unfortunately it's just not the way it is."