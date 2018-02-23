Donald Trump’s decision to uninvite the Warriors from the White House will benefit Washington D.C. youth as Golden State players will mingle with local students on their off day Tuesday, Feb. 27, ESPN.com reported.

Uninvited to White House, champion Warriors to spend time with kids, report says

"It's their championship. They got disinvited to the White House, so it's up to them what they wanted to do. So they made their plans," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. "I want the players to have a good day and to do something positive and to enjoy what they're doing."

Only players, coaches and students will be allowed at the event — no media.

MORE:

Here's why Steve Kerr let Warriors players coach themselves



"At the end of the day, it's about us celebrating a championship, so there's no point in getting into the political stuff and all that," Draymond Green told ESPN. "It's about something we did great. Why make it about [politics]?"

Trump uninvited the Warriors shortly after the team decided not to visit the White House following its NBA title.