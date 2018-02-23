The Cubs have been busy strengthening their rotation and bullpen this offseason, but Joe Maddon understands the lineup is important, too.

Joe Maddon wants better plate discipline out of Javier Baez

Second baseman Javier Baez flashed breakout potential last season, bashing 23 home runs with 75 RBIs, but the 25-year-old also struck out 144 times in just 469 at bats, often swing wildly at pitches out of the zone.

“He’s at that point now (that) to get those 500 to 600 plate appearances, (he needs to) organize (his) strike zone, accept walks and use the whole field,” Maddon said Wednesday, via the Chicago Tribune. “That would be the next level for him.”

Maddon would like to get Ben Zobrist and Addison Russell more days off, but that hinges on Baez getting control of the strike zone.

The Cubs signed starting pitcher Yu Darvish earlier this month to help solidify an already strong rotation. But Chicago struggled to hit in key moments last season. An improved Baez could help the Cubs rejoin the game's elite and see them contend for another World Series.