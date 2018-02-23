Rugby League: Wigan coach Wane ponders Hardaker lifeline

Zak Hardaker may be handed a Super League lifeline by Wigan Warriors after head coach Shaun Wane admitted his interest in the sacked Castleford Tigers full-back.

Wigan coach Wane ponders Hardaker lifeline

England international Hardaker left the Tigers on Wednesday, four months after it was confirmed he missed their Grand Final defeat to Leeds Rhinos due to a failed drugs test.

The 26-year-old has yet to learn what punishment he will face from UK Anti-doping.

Wigan have emerged as potential candidates to offer a fresh chance to Hardaker, but Wane – while admiring his qualities – is unaware if a deal is in place.

"He's a fantastic player, Zak. Any player that comes up of his calibre we'd be interested in," said Wane.

"But I've not heard anything at all – I don't look after that, it's down to [owner] Ian [Lenagan] and [general manager] Rads [Kris Radlinski]. I admire him a lot, but I like a lot of players in Super League and the NRL.

"He's a natural rugby player and can play anywhere – like John Bateman. He's a great player but there's many others, not all of them available.

"To me he's just a player, if someone like him becomes available we'll always be interested in that."