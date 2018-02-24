College hoops recruiting scandal: FBI has evidence detailing payments, report says

Federal investigators have in their possession banking records and spreadsheets that show specific dollar figures paid to individuals and wiretaps that provide a detailed look at how college basketball's pay-for-play recruiting scandal worked, Yahoo Sports reported Wednesday, citing unidentified sources with knowledge of the ongoing investigation.

In fact, Yahoo's sources say there’s a surprising level of specificity in the documents tied to former NBA agent Andy Miller and former associate Christian Dawkins and how they paid the families of top college recruits. There also are wiretapped conversations of deals being brokered between Dawkins and the clients he was recruiting.

“There are spreadsheets detailing who got paid, how much they got paid and how much more they were planning to pay,” an unidentified source familiar with the investigation told Yahoo. “The feds got everything they wanted and much more. Don’t think it will only be players who ended up signing with (Miller's agency) that got paid. Those spreadsheets cast a wide net throughout college basketball. If your school produced a first-round pick in the past three years, be worried.”

Federal authorities in September raided Miller's office, timing it with the bombshell announcement of 10 arrests linked to the recruiting scandal that has reverberated through some of college basketball's highest-profile programs. And there might be more to come, Yahoo's story asserts:

According to the sources, the financial records from Miller and wiretap conversations featuring Dawkins illuminate the blatant nature of deal-making to land top talent well before the players turn professional. Those deals could threaten the current eligibility of players because of NCAA amateurism rules and retroactively put in peril the contests participated in by those players. Sources said this includes numerous prominent players in the upcoming NCAA tournament, the showcase of college basketball. “It’s all there,” said a different source familiar with the investigation.

Although it's unclear if further arrests or charges are forthcoming, the evidence collected thus far hangs over the college game.

Because Miller has yet to be charged, Yahoo noted, it has "generated a belief among those following the case" that Miller is cooperating with authorities. If so, given his past strong relationships with prominent college and AAU coaches, the scandal could continue to ripple through the sport.