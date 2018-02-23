There was delight for Michelle Gisin, disappointment for Marcel Hirscher, record-breaking joy for Wu Dajing and sweet ice hockey revenge for United States' women's team during another action-packed day at the Winter Olympics.

Winter Olympics 2018: Joy for Gisin, Hirscher's woe and record-breaking win for Wu

Hirscher had been expected to claim a third gold in Pyeongchang, but flopped in Thursday's slalom race.

There was better news for Wu in short track speed skating, while Canada's stranglehold on the gold in women's ice hockey came to an end.

OLYMPICS SUCCESS RUNS IN THE GISIN FAMILY, HIRSCHER FLOPS IN SLALOM

Dominique Gisin celebrated downhill gold in Sochi four years ago and she was an ardent supporter as sister Michelle beat a competitive field including Mikaela Shiffrin to win the women's alpine combined.

"I yelled, I cried, it was just a very special moment. I just ran to her and I hugged her," Dominique said of Michelle, who put in a combined time of two minutes and 20.9 seconds to put Shiffrin into silver.

There was disappointment for Lindsey Vonn, though, whose last Olympic race ended without a medal.

Hirscher was a heavy favourite for slalom gold, having dominated the discipline in the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup this season.

The Austrian missed a gate on his first run, though, while fellow star Henrik Kristoffersen suffered the same fate on his second attempt, allowing veteran Andre Myhrer to end Sweden's 38-year wait for Olympic slalom gold.

RECORD-BREAK WU IS CHINA'S GOLDEN BOY

Wu broke his own world record en route to dominating the men's 500metre short track skating final, earning China's first gold medal of the Games in the process.

Wu, a silver medallist in Sochi, had already broken the record once in qualifying rounds and coasted home ahead of South Korean duo Hwang Dae-heon and Lim Hyo-jun.

Suzanne Schulting won a first short track skating gold for Netherlands in the women's 1,000m final, beating Canada's Kim Boutin and Italian Arianna Fontana after Choi Min-jeong, who already has two golds this Games, crashed with South Korean compatriot Shim Suk-hee.

Hungary rounded off the short track action by winning the men's 5,000m relay.

SWEET REVENGE FOR USA OVER CANADA

In 1998, women's ice hockey was added to the Olympic schedule and it was America that triumphed over Canada.

Since then, the Canadians have been unstoppable, winning the next four finals, three of those against USA.

But the gold is heading back to America, sealed with a dramatic shootout after the score was locked at 2-2 following overtime.



SADOWSKI-SYNNOTT IS SWEET 16 FOR NZ

Austria's Anna Gasser won the inaugural women's big air in snowboarding by landing a cab double cork 1080, one of the sport's most difficult tricks, on her final jump.

But New Zealand also had cause for celebration as 16-year-old Zoi Sadowski-Synnott finished third to win only the second Winter Games medal in the country's history.

That was quickly followed by a third, with Nico Porteous claiming bronze in a ski halfpipe event won by David Wise.

Meanwhile, Germany completed a clean sweep of Nordic combined golds with victory in the large hill team relay, and Belarus celebrated success in the women's 4x6 kilometre relay.