Frank Reich may have been a last-minute hire for the Colts, but at least it appears he’ll have a healthy Andrew Luck at his disposal in 2018.

Andrew Luck injury update: Colts QB ‘full speed ahead for 2018,’ report says

Luck’s surgically repaired right shoulder is good to go for the upcoming season as he’s throwing weighted footballs six months ahead of training camp, NFL Media reported.



From @NFLTotalAccess: #Colts QB Andrew Luck is throwing weighted balls, full-speed ahead for 2018 and his shoulder is fine (it's just the parts around the shoulder now). pic.twitter.com/bdT3PUUZxI

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 22, 2018



MORE:

Andrew Luck injury update: Colts QB 'extremely optimistic' about shoulder rehab



Earlier this week Luck told Sports Illustrated “the focus right is now is still strengthening all those muscles and making sure that my shoulder can handle it.”

Luck, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, missed all of 2017 and had been dealing with a rotator cuff issue since 2015.