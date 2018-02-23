Drew Brees and the Saints are still working on a contract this offseason, with the 11-time Pro Bowl quarterback set to hit free agency next month.

Drew Brees, Saints reportedly set to discuss short-term deal at NFL Scouting Combine

According to NFL.com, Brees and the Saints will meet at the NFL Scouting Combine to potentially finalize a short-term contract. If the Saints can't sign the 39-year-old by March 14, his contract becomes void and counts $18 million in dead cap space against the Saints.

The report says the two sides could be working on a deal in the $20 million to $25 million range annually. Brees has continually stated that he'd like to finish his career in New Orleans.

Last season, Brees threw for 4,334 yards while completing 72.0 percent of his passes. He also threw 23 touchdown passes with just eight interceptions while leading the Saints one freak play away from the NFC championship game.

With Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara already on board, the Saints' second order of business will likely focus around acquiring more weapons for Brees once they get him signed.