More than a decade after his first UFC appearance and over a dozen years into his mixed martial arts career, Jeremy Stephens is finally putting it all together.

UFC on FOX: Jeremy Stephens' evolution to credit for current hot streak

The Midwest powerhouse made his Octagon debut on his 21st birthday, suffering the second loss of his career, getting caught in an armbar against Din Thomas at UFC 71. Four months later, he collected his first UFC victory, defeating Diego Saraiva by unanimous decision at UFC 76.

He’s been a fixture ever since and has hovered around .500 the entire time, which is a testament to Stephens’ resolve and the reliably exciting style he carries to the cage with him every time out.

“I love what I do. I’m really passionate about how I approach things and I love fighting,” said Stephens, who is 14-13 in the UFC cage heading into this weekend’s main event assignment against Josh Emmett on FOX. “Any day could be the last one, so I approach it accordingly.

“I do all the right things that are necessary and I’m a performer; that’s my natural style. I don’t try to go out there and be something I’m not. If my day comes where they cut me, I guess it’s my time, but I’m very passionate and I love what I do.”

Stephens spent the first several years of his UFC tenure competing in the treacherous lightweight division, taking on every tough out and talented fighter the organization could put in front of him.

He welcomed future champions Rafael dos Anjos and Anthony Pettis to the UFC. He shared the cage with veterans like Thomas, Spencer Fisher and Yves Edwards. He went the distance with fellow gunslingers like Sam Stout and Donald Cerrone, never winning more than two straight, while turning in credible performances whenever he did come out on the wrong side of things.

Following the first and only knockout loss of his career in December 2012, Stephens relocated to the featherweight ranks, where he’s become a Top-10 fixture while continuing to square off with a collection of the top competitors in the division every time out.

“I’m a fighter’s fighter,” said Stephens, giving a succinct take on what has made him a main card staple and frequently called upon competitor for more than a decade. “I’m someone the fans love to watch. They know that when Jeremy Stephens is in there, he’s like Babe Ruth — he’s swinging for the fences and hitting home runs.

“I’m not some mediocre guy that goes in there and tries to point-fight and lay on people; I’m swinging for home runs and trying to knock your teeth out.”

Despite being 41 fights deep into his career, the 31-year-old Alliance MMA trainee enters this weekend’s headline pairing with Emmett in the best form of his career.

After starting his 2017 campaign with a narrow split decision loss to Renato Moicano, Stephens rebounded by hobbling Gilbert Melendez in the former Strikeforce lightweight champion’s debut in the division. Four months later, he began 2018 with a bang by stopping “The Korean Super Boy,” Doo Ho Choi, in the second round of their main event pairing in St. Louis.

“I credit that win to (Alliance MMA head coach) Eric Del Fierro because in that second round, everything that he told me to do was the right way to go on there and get that victory and we took him out in the second round,” he said of his victory over Choi. “It was all because of Eric and his knowledge on things and his ability to play Mortal Kombat with Jeremy Stephens as his favorite fighter. He guided me right into that win.”

While Del Fierro’s advice in the corner and game plan for facing Choi may have been perfect, Stephens’ execution was spot-on and has been the key to his current run of success, the best stretch of his UFC career to date.

Make no mistake, Stephens still brandishes significant power and is capable of finishing a fight in many ways, at any time, but the guy who charged across the cage and turned out dos Anjos’ lights with a Shoryuken less than a minute into the third round of their clash at UFC 91 and the guy who dropped Choi four weeks ago are two very different fighters.

The former was raw and unpolished, aggressive to a fault at times; a brawler who really did swing for the fences every time he stepped up to the plate.

The latter remains a home run threat, but he’s also much more cognizant of the fact that a single into right that allows the runner to go from first to third can be equally effective and that working the count into your favor often leads to getting something ripe over the middle of the plate you can park into the seats.

Against Melendez, he ravaged his lead leg and cracked home clean shots as the veteran’s mobility became compromised. It was 15 minutes of singles and doubles that turned into a blowout where no one would have complained if the Mercy Rule had invoked.

Against Choi, he regrouped after losing the first round, patiently waiting for the right opportunity and landing flush when it was presented. It wasn’t a no-doubter, but it managed to clear the fence.

“You’re saying too much,” laughed Stephens when asked about his evolution and ability to combine his blistering power with a more tactical approach. “You’re giving away my secrets, man.”

Jokes aside, Stephens knows his ability to entertain every time out has not only contributed to his longevity on the roster, but factored into getting hustled back into the cage for a second straight main event assignment this weekend.

And he intends to keep bringing that same intensity and fire when the cage door closes on Saturday night on FOX.

“I’ve been begging the UFC to get me fights for a long time and keep this type of pace going,” Stephens said of making the quick return to action. “I know you’re not going to fight every month, but I would like to fight at least three times a year.

“I’ve only been fighting twice a year for the longest time. I was in great shape, I didn’t get a chance to blow up in weight, so I’m taking advantage of a great opportunity that’s coming my way and I plan on seizing the moment.

“It means everything,” he added in regards to headlining on FOX. “It means the UFC is believing in me and trusting in me more. They know they needed a main event, somebody that could perform and bring the type of numbers that I bring and it’s not because I go in there and trash talk — it’s because people love my fighting style.”

As for how he sees things playing out between he and Emmett, Stephens was complimentary of his opponent, but made it clear he has designs on continuing his hot streak.

“I expect a great competitive matchup,” he said of Emmett, who trains at Team Alpha Male and enters off a first-round knockout win over Ricardo Lamas in December. “I know he comes from a great camp and I know he’ll be well-trained, well-prepared, but I’m gonna break him.”

E. Spencer Kyte covers mixed martial arts for Sporting News and Province Sports. Follow him on Twitter: @spencerkyte.