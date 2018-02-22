Arsene Wenger wants Arsenal to extend Jack Wilshere’s contract “very quickly” and remains hopeful that Danny Welbeck will commit to fresh terms.

Wenger offers update on Arsenal futures of Wilshere and Welbeck

Extension talks have become something of an issue for the Gunners of late, with long-running sagas involving Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez providing an unwelcome distraction in 2017.

The former eventually put pen to paper, but the latter was moved on to Manchester United during the January transfer window.

Exit talk is now building around England international Wilshere, as he continues to head towards free agency, but Wenger hopes a deal, which has been mooted for some time, will soon be signed.

The Arsenal boss said of the 26-year-old midfielder: “That decision doesn’t depend only on me.

“I want him to sign very quickly.

“We are still to make the decision and find the pen somewhere. I’m happy to give him one.”

Wilshere has previously stated that he would be willing to extend his stay in north London, as a product of Arsenal’s academy system.

He is not the only one posing future problems for the Gunners, though, with several other players having entered the final 18 months of their respective deals.

England forward Welbeck is among those set to be out of contract in 2019, but Wenger is also looking for him to offer a new deal – despite the 27-year-old having suffered an injury-ravaged spell at Emirates Stadium.

“I want to keep him because I believe he has gone through a torrid time,” explained the Frenchman.

“He has come out well. I see signs in training now that are positive. If he can stay on the pitch and not be injured, I want him to stay here.”

Discussions with Welbeck may have to wait, with Arsenal’s focus at present locked on a Europa League last-32 clash with Ostersunds, a Carabao Cup final meeting with Manchester City and an ongoing battle to try and secure a top-four finish in the Premier League.