Messi, Ronaldo & the top free kick goalscorers of the last 10 years
1
=10. Philippe Coutinho
Seven free-kick goals spread over spells at Inter, Liverpool and Barcelona.
2
=10. Christian Fuchs
Seven free-kick goals spread over spells at Bochum, Mainz, Schalke and Leicester.
3
=10. Wayne Rooney
Seven free-kick goals spread over spells at Manchester United and Everton.
4
=10. Aleksandar Kolarov
Seven free-kick goals spread over spells at Lazio, Manchester City and Roma.
5
=10. Nene
Seven free-kick goals spread over spells at Mallorca, Alaves, Monaco, Celta Vigo, Espanyol, Paris-Saint Germain and West Ham.
6
=10. Dimitri Payet
Seven free-kick goals spread over spells at Nantes, St Etienne, Lille, Marseille and West Ham.
7
=10. Marvin Plattenhardt
Seven free-kick goals spread over spells at Nurnberg and Hertha Berlin.
8
=10. Francesco Totti
Seven free-kick goals for Roma.
9
=10. Alessandro Diamanti
Seven free-kick goals spread over spellls at Livorno, West Ham, Brescia, Bologna, Fiorentina, Watford, Atalanta and Palermo.
10
=9. Paulo Dybala
Eight free-kick goals spread over spells at Palermo and Juventus.
11
=9. Dani Parejo
Eight free-kick goals spread over spells at Real Madrid, Getafe and Valencia.
12
=9. Mario Balotelli
Eight free-kick goals spread over spells at Inter, Manchester City, AC Milan, Liverpool and Nice.
13
=9. Alessandro Del Piero
Eight free-kick goals for Juventus.
14
=9. Diego
Eight free-kick goals spread over spells at Werder Bremen, Juventus, Wolfsburg and Atletico Madrid.
15
=9. Sebastian Larsson
Eight free-kick goals spread over spells at Arsenal, Birmingham, Sunderland and Hull City.
16
=9. Juan Mata
Eight free-kick goals spread over spells at Valencia, Chelsea and Manchester United.
17
=8. Daniele Conti
Nine free-kick goals spread over spells at Roma and Cagliari.
18
=8. Gylfi Sigurdsson
Nine free-kick goals spread over spells at Hoffenheim, Swansea, Tottenham and Everton.
19
=7. Benat Etxebarria
Ten free-kick goals spread over spells at Athletic Bilbao and Sevilla.
20
=7. Michel Bastos
Ten free-kick goals spread over spells at Lille, Lyon, Schalke and Roma.
21
=7. Antonio Di Natale
Ten free-kick goals for Udinese.
22
=7. Daniel Wass
Ten free-kick goals spread over spells at Evian and Celta Vigo.
23
=7. Sejad Salihovic
Ten free-kick goals spread over spells at Hertha Berlin, Hoffenheim and Hamburg.
24
=6. Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Eleven free-kick goals spread over spells at Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.
25
=6. Hakan Calhanoglu
Eleven free-kick goals spread over spells at Hamburg, Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan.
26
5. Andrea Pirlo
Twelve free-kick goals spread over spells at Inter, AC Milan and Juventus.
27
=4. Juan Arango
Thirteen free-kick goals spread over spells at Mallorca and Borussia Monchengladbach.
28
=4. Francesco Lodi
Thirteen free-kick goals spread over spells at Empoli, Udinese, Catania, Genoa and Parma.
29
3. Miralem Pjanic
Fourteen free-kick goals spread over spells at Metz, Lyon, Rome and Juventus.
30
2. Lionel Messi
Twenty-one free-kick goals for Barcelona.
31
1. Cristiano Ronaldo
Twenty-four free-kick goals spread over spells at Manchester United and Real Madrid.