Messi, Ronaldo & the top free kick goalscorers of the last 10 years

  • 1
    =10. Philippe Coutinho


    Seven free-kick goals spread over spells at Inter, Liverpool and Barcelona.



  • 2
    =10. Christian Fuchs


    Seven free-kick goals spread over spells at Bochum, Mainz, Schalke and Leicester.



  • 3
    =10. Wayne Rooney


    Seven free-kick goals spread over spells at Manchester United and Everton.



  • 4
    =10. Aleksandar Kolarov


    Seven free-kick goals spread over spells at Lazio, Manchester City and Roma.



  • 5
    =10. Nene


    Seven free-kick goals spread over spells at Mallorca, Alaves, Monaco, Celta Vigo, Espanyol, ​​Paris-Saint Germain and West Ham.



  • 6
    =10. Dimitri Payet


    Seven free-kick goals spread over spells at Nantes, St Etienne, Lille, Marseille and West Ham.



  • 7
    =10. Marvin Plattenhardt


    Seven free-kick goals spread over spells at Nurnberg and Hertha Berlin.



  • 8
    =10. Francesco Totti


    Seven free-kick goals for Roma.



  • 9
    =10. Alessandro Diamanti


    Seven free-kick goals spread over spellls at Livorno, West Ham, Brescia, Bologna, Fiorentina, Watford, Atalanta and Palermo.



  • 10
    =9. Paulo Dybala


    Eight free-kick goals spread over spells at Palermo and Juventus.



  • 11
    =9. Dani Parejo


    Eight free-kick goals spread over spells at Real Madrid, Getafe and Valencia.



  • 12
    =9. Mario Balotelli


    Eight free-kick goals spread over spells at Inter, Manchester City, AC Milan, Liverpool and Nice.



  • 13
    =9. Alessandro Del Piero


    Eight free-kick goals for Juventus.



  • 14
    =9. Diego


    Eight free-kick goals spread over spells at Werder Bremen, Juventus, Wolfsburg and Atletico Madrid.



  • 15
    =9. Sebastian Larsson


    Eight free-kick goals spread over spells at Arsenal, Birmingham, Sunderland and Hull City.



  • 16
    =9. Juan Mata


    Eight free-kick goals spread over spells at Valencia, Chelsea and Manchester United.



  • 17
    =8. Daniele Conti


    Nine free-kick goals spread over spells at Roma and Cagliari.



  • 18
    =8. Gylfi Sigurdsson


    Nine free-kick goals spread over spells at Hoffenheim, Swansea, Tottenham and Everton.



  • 19
    =7. Benat Etxebarria


    Ten free-kick goals spread over spells at Athletic Bilbao and Sevilla.



  • 20
    =7. Michel Bastos


    Ten free-kick goals spread over spells at Lille, Lyon, Schalke and Roma.



  • 21
    =7. Antonio Di Natale


    Ten free-kick goals for Udinese.



  • 22
    =7. Daniel Wass


    Ten free-kick goals spread over spells at Evian and Celta Vigo.



  • 23
    =7. Sejad Salihovic


    Ten free-kick goals spread over spells at Hertha Berlin, Hoffenheim and Hamburg.



  • 24
    =6. Zlatan Ibrahimovic


    Eleven free-kick goals spread over spells at Juventus, Inter, Barcelona, ​​AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.



  • 25
    =6. Hakan Calhanoglu


    Eleven free-kick goals spread over spells at Hamburg, Bayer Leverkusen and AC Milan.



  • 26
    5. Andrea Pirlo


    Twelve free-kick goals spread over spells at Inter, AC Milan and Juventus.



  • 27
    =4. Juan Arango


    Thirteen free-kick goals spread over spells at Mallorca and Borussia Monchengladbach.



  • 28
    =4. Francesco Lodi


    Thirteen free-kick goals spread over spells at Empoli, Udinese, Catania, Genoa and Parma.



  • 29
    3. Miralem Pjanic


    Fourteen free-kick goals spread over spells at Metz, Lyon, Rome and Juventus.



  • 30
    2. Lionel Messi


    Twenty-one free-kick goals for Barcelona.



  • 31
    1. Cristiano Ronaldo


    Twenty-four free-kick goals spread over spells at Manchester United and Real Madrid.



